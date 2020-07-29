Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight crash left a man dead in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood. It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say the 64-year-old victim got out of a car and walked around to the driver’s side. He was speaking with the driver when he fell back into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Jeep.
The driver stayed at the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.