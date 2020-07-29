PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday. But all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, Klentak said.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.

The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday.

The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

The Phillies haven’t played a game since Sunday for precautionary reasons after more than 15 Miami Marlins players tested positive for the virus following a three-game series in Philadelphia.

The Marlins players who tested positive are quarantining in Philadelphia.

The Phillies have also quarantined their staff members who worked in the visitors’ clubhouse during the Marlins series.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)