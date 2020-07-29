PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Housing Authority says a homeless encampment in North Philadelphia is blocking the construction of a grocery store that the mostly African American community there requested, but the leader of an occupy group says this is the extreme measure that needed to happen in order for PHA to listen.

Jennifer Bennetch says the housing development that is being built nearby with 98 rental units will only have 17 apartments available for families making less than 80% of the area’s median income.

Between this homeless encampment and the one on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and others dealing with unfortunate situations throughout the city, there are over 40,000 people on PHA’s waiting list, yet there’s not enough movement to get people off the streets.

Bennetch has taken matters into her own hands and moved nearly a dozen families, including mothers with young children, into vacant homes.

PHA claims she is basically stealing homes and giving them to whom they see fit – which is unfair and illegal.

Bennetch says everyone here is on PHA’s waitlist, but the chances of them finding a home anytime soon are slim to none. And there are people in need of immediate shelter.

PHA says this encampment, just off of Ridge Avenue, is a threat to public safety.

But organizers here, who are also allied with the homeless encampment on the Parkway, say they have no intention of leaving either location until there is a plan to move in the right direction

“Yeah, we are a threat to public safety because not having a place to go is dangerous. It’s dangerous to the people who don’t have a place to go and it’s dangerous to the public,” Bennetch said. “Yes. Because people could become desperate. People are lying around. They are more dangerous than other people. But yes it is a threat to public safety that you have a $400 million annual operating budget and you have thousands of vacant viable homes.”

The encampment leader had a meeting with the mayor and PHA last Monday and city officials have just confirmed that Mayor Kenney will participate in another meeting between the two parties to be held in person on Thursday.