By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:George Floyd protest, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six people have been arrested for allegedly setting a state police cruiser on fire during the unrest in Philadelphia in late May, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday. It happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 on Vine Street, near the intersection of Broad Street and I-676.

(Credit: CBS3)

Authorities accuse the suspects with damaging two Pennsylvania State Police cruisers using numerous objects, including a scooter, hammer, skateboards, bike locks, pry bars among other objects.

The vehicles were also spray-painted and state police equipment, as well as personal items, were also allegedly stolen, state police said. One vehicle was set on fire.

One of the six suspects is a juvenile, state police said.

