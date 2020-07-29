TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Hip hop star Kanye West has filed to appear on New Jersey’s Presidential ballot. West submitted more than 1,300 signatures to New Jersey’s Division of Election.
West does not have a slogan yet.
His petition can still be challenged until the end of Friday’s business day.
He announced his candidacy as an independent earlier this month on Twitter.
“We must not realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
CBS Los Angeles reports one of his first supporters in the bid for the White House was Space X founder Elon Musk, who tweeted in response, “You have my full support!”
