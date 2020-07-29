Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can add Best Buy to the growing list of retailers shutting down on Thanksgiving Day. The company says it will close its doors for the holiday and give workers the day off.
Best Buy typically opens on Thanksgiving afternoon, giving shoppers a head start on Black Friday deals.
But, it’s changing plans as the coronavirus pandemic alters the way we shop.
Best Buy says it will offer the typical holiday deals earlier in the season.
Best Buy is the latest company that’s already announced plans to close on Thanksgiving.
Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Boscov’s have also said they will give workers the holiday off this year.
