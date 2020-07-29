TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – An early morning police chase and shooting in Trenton ended in a crash, injuring three police officers. The police chase started when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Parkside, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say the suspects in the stolen car fired several shots at the officers, striking the police vehicle. No officers were struck by gunfire and the police officers did not return fire.
The suspect vehicle then crashed at Olden and Clinton Avenues, hitting a Trenton police vehicle and another vehicle not involved in the incident.
Three Trenton police officers were injured. One is in critical condition and two others are in stable condition.
Three suspects were taken into custody.
