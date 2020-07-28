Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walgreens is warning Philadelphia customers their prescription information may have been stolen during looting in May and June. This impacts about 180 Walgreens stores that were looted between May 26 and June 5.
The company sent a letter to customers that said thieves stole filled prescriptions and paper records with health information.
Customers are being asked to keep an eye out for medical identity theft.
One year of free credit monitoring is being offered.
