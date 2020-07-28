PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hospital system in Philadelphia has been ranked among the top hospitals in the country. U.S. News and World Report ranked the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian 15th on their 2020-21 Best Hospitals list.
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian ranked in the top 20 in six of the 16 specialties that were examined including, gastroenterology & GI surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, cardiology & heart surgery, gynecology, nephrology, and neurology & neurosurgery.
The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University ranked No. 17 in orthopedics.
The top three overall hospitals in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, the Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
For the full report, click here.
