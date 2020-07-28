PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The MLB is postponing Tuesday night’s Phillies-Yankees game in Philadelphia, reports say. The series was put on hold Monday after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players tested positive for the virus following a 3-game series in Philadelphia.

As a result, the Phillies players and staff took coronavirus tests on Monday and some players are still awaiting their results, The Athletic’s Lindsey Alder reports. An MLB source tells Adler Tuesday night’s Phillies-Yankees game has been postponed.

No change in plan thus far to tomorrow’s Phillies-Yankees game scheduled to be played in New York. Given that the Phillies hadn’t received full test results by late morning, today’s game was postponed out of caution. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 28, 2020

MLB Network’s Joel Sherman reports as of Tuesday morning, the Phillies did not receive any positive test results.

Heard the early results are that no #Phillies players have so far tested positive. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020

A source also tells The Atheltic’s Matt Gelb that the Phillies will re-test all players and staff again Tuesday because some members wanted two rounds of tests done before returning to play.

A source says the Phillies will re-test all players and staff again today at the ballpark. Some members of the club had lobbied for two rounds of tests before return to play: https://t.co/o5OvkjgWDJ — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 28, 2020

While the Marlins remain quarantined in Philadelphia, four additional players have tested positive, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports.

Marlins have had four additional players test positive, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

The Phillies organization has quarantined staff members who worked in the visitor’s clubhouse over the weekend.

Phillies’ Manager Joe Girardi spoke about the situation following Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Marlins.

“We’re always concerned, you see our guys take precautions on the field. The good thing is when we see players from the other team, it’s usually on the field and outside. There’s usually a lot of distance, so you hope that protects our club,” Girardi said. “The problem is when somebody gets it inside your clubhouse and is not aware of it for a day or two and then has the ability to spread it around to a few people. It sounds like that is what happened there.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on the MLB Network and was asked if a massive outbreak on a team is the league’s worst nightmare.

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category. We don’t want any player to get exposed, we think we can keep people safe and continue to play,” said Manfred.

He also said once Marlins players tested positive, they did temperature and symptom testing on other Marlins before deciding to play Sunday.

CBS3 is told the Marlins team is in isolation at a Center City hotel. Doctors say as long as the team stays in isolation, the risk to the general public is low.