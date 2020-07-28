PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi does not think the team would be comfortable playing if they are exposed to another situation where an opposing player tests positive for the coronavirus prior to first pitch. Girardi was on SirusXM’s MLB Network Radio program on Tuesday morning discussing the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the postponement of two Phillies-Yankees games.

Girardi was asked if another opposing player tests positive for the virus prior to the beginning of a game, would the team be comfortable “taking the field?”

“I don’t think so,” Girardi responded. “The fact that we haven’t had anyone test positive yet is great, but there’s too much at stake when you talk about players and their health and their families’ health. I just think there is too much at risk.”

The Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia after he tested positive for the coronavirus. In fear of a team outbreak, the Marlins delayed their flight home from Philadelphia.

On Monday, more than a dozen Marlins team members tested positive for the virus causing the MLB to postpone their home opener in Miami against the Baltimore Orioles, along with the Phillies-Yankees game that was scheduled in Philadelphia.

Phillies players went to Citizens Bank Park Monday to take COVID-19 tests.

As of Tuesday morning, the Phillies had not received any positive results but the MLB postponed tonight’s game against the Yankees for precautionary measures as some players are still awaiting test results.

Four more Marlins players have also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The team has quarantined more than 15 players.

Girardi says he thinks it’s smart that the MLB is waiting one more day before having the Phillies return to play.

“I think it’s really smart for baseball to wait one more day just because the incubation period is two to 14 days,” Girardi said. “I know we can’t wait 14 days but I think we have to be really smart about this.”

He also feels this situation could easily happen again.

“And after thinking about this, I think this could happen more than one time with an organization and if everyone doesn’t play 60 games, I think that’s alright. We want to get to the playoffs, that’s the important thing. So if a team only plays 57 games, you go by winning percentage to take the playoff teams and you go from there.”

The Phillies have quarantined all staff members who worked in the visiting clubhouse over the weekend and the Marlins players who tested positive for the virus are quarantining in Philadelphia.