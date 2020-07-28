Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a 53-year-old man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Investigators say a drive-by shooter opened fire on the man at around 1 a.m. at Broad and Jerome Streets.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
It is the same scene where a separate shooting took place three hours earlier. Police believe the shootings are related.
So far no word on what sparked that violence.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.