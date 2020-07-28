PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s hot and even more humid Tuesday with dew points climbing into the excessive range, in the low 70’s. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the majority of the area from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Heat index values could be as high as 105° in the afternoon, especially in South Jersey.

A cold front will drop into the region during the afternoon and provoke the formation of scattered thunderstorms through the evening. A few storms could turn strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The cold front will weaken and slow in progression Tuesday night. This could allow for a few showers or a thunderstorm to linger, mainly south and east of the city Wednesday morning, then a few sea-breeze generated showers or a brief thunderstorm could pop near our Shore Points in the afternoon.

Drier air will move in from NW to SE across the region on Wednesday though humidity will still remain on the higher side closer to the coast. Relatively comfortable humidity levels look to persist into Friday and the weekend for the start of August. Friday is looking a little wetter for some as a broad surface low may develop to our south and enhance rain chances, especially for the southern half of the area.