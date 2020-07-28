PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District has made a decision about its reopening plan after fierce opposition. In a reversal from the original Philadelphia schools reopening plan, the school district is proposing students will continue virtual learning at least through November.

Students and teachers may not be returning to the classroom at the start of the year in September. The original plan called for in-class learning two days a week and virtual learning for the other three days.

After fierce pushback from teachers and parents and continued concern about rising COVID-19 cases in the city, school officials believe it’s safer to offer all online classes through the first quarter.

A statement on the school district’s website reads in part: “After careful consideration of all of the feedback we have received, we are now proposing that​ we start the school year with all students learning remotely for the first marking period through Nov. 17. Students would then transition to the hybrid learning model as long as guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other indicators support it is still safe to do so.”

Superintendent Dr. William Hite was initially against an all virtual learning setting in light of concerns that many students in the district wouldn’t have adequate access to the internet and WiFi.

Chromebooks will be available to any student who still needs one. Also, the district is continuing to work with local legislators and business leaders to secure reliable internet access for families in need for the entire school year.

Eyewitness News has learned that Dr. Hite and district leaders will hold a media briefing to discuss the just-released plan on Wednesday morning. Dr. Hite also will discuss the issue with families on a 3 p.m. Facebook Live event tomorrow.

The proposed changes will be presented to the Board of Education on Thursday.