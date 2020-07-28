PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to several police vehicle fires across the city. Investigators say at least four vehicles were set on fire early Monday morning.
All four fires were set within an hour of each other in Chinatown, Old City and University City.
“We need to get this individual off the street immediately before these incidents escalate and an officer or resident are severely injured,” FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said.
Daytime video shows the damage after a police car was set on fire outside @PhillyPolice Univeristy District at 40th and Chestnut. 3 other cop cars were also set on fire elsewhere. Police are investigating what was used to set to the fires, and who did it @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CRoBWUhUru
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 27, 2020
Most of the fires were set in the wheel wells.
No officers were hurt.
