By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to several police vehicle fires across the city. Investigators say at least four vehicles were set on fire early Monday morning.

All four fires were set within an hour of each other in Chinatown, Old City and University City.

“We need to get this individual off the street immediately before these incidents escalate and an officer or resident are severely injured,” FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said.

Most of the fires were set in the wheel wells.

No officers were hurt.

