PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are joining others in calling for Philadelphia NAACP President Minster Rodney Muhammad to resign. It comes after an anti-Semitic post on Muhammad’s Facebook page.
The post was later taken down.
On Tuesday, Black and Jewish leaders came together in a show of unity against racism, anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry.
“The NAACP and any other organization that claims it’s concerned and wraps its arms around humanity and dignity for all people has to acquire a standard of its leaders. And that standard can not allow for a slip of the tongue, a mistake of a thought, but most importantly, publicly posturing around racism and anti-Semitism,” Pennsylvania State Sen. Anthony Williams said.
On Monday, Muhammad issued a statement, saying he removed both the “offensive image” and that it was never his intention to offend anyone or cause any hurt.
