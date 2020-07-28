Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon after he ran a red light and struck a vehicle. It happened around 5 p.m. on the 5800 block of Tacony Street in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood.
Police say the 50-year-old man riding the motorcycle went around stopped traffic, ran a red light and struck a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to turn at the intersection.
The man suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The driver of the Cruze, a 64-year-old man, did not suffer any injuries.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
