PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the United States tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 outbreak, cases continue to spike across the country. Dr. Rob Danoff, of Jefferson Health, joined CBS3 Tuesday morning to discuss the rapid rise in coronavirus infections.

Some of the new coronavirus cases are being tracked back to large parties and gatherings. Dr. Danoff says he is seeing an increase in cases in younger people.

“One of the higher percentage rates are between 19 and 24 years of age,” Dr. Danoff said. “We are tracing this back to some parties or large gatherings at the beach at the Jersey Shore. A lot of these young people are there without facial coverings or close together and I don’t even think people realize that even if you look well, when you are that close to somebody especially in a closed environment you can spread this very quickly.”

He says some of the young people who he’s had test positive are slightly surprised because they “say they feel fine.”

While young people may not feel any symptoms of the virus, they need to be aware they can easily spread it to people at high risk if they do not wear face coverings.

Some people have started quarantine bubbles, where they are only socializing with a certain number of people.

“Quarantine bubbles are actually a good idea as long as that bubble stays intact,” Dr. Danoff says.

People should make sure their bubbles are not introducing new people outside of their family and friends inside the bubble. And be sure everyone in the inner circle wears a face covering.

