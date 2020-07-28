Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — In Delaware today, Gov. John Carney says the official decision about whether students will be returning to classrooms at the start of the school year will come next week. The governor says as long as cases remain steady and do not all of a sudden start to rise, he expects students to be able to return to school at least part-time with a hybrid model.
Schools will have the option to start the year remotely if they cannot meet the health and safety requirements.
The governor also stressed that residents must be vigilant about wearing masks and taking other safety precautions in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
You must log in to post a comment.