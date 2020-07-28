CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are getting an assist from their biggest fan. Check out these billboards Gritty bought in Toronto.

The furry, orange mascot is front and center with the phrase “every shot you take, every save you make, I’ll be watching you.”

We’re not sure if that’s a show of support for the Flyers or a warning for the other teams.

Back at home, the Flyers unveiled a new banner at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Anytime. Anywhere.” is the slogan for the team’s Stanley Cup run.

You can see the banner on the Wells Fargo Center going north or south on I-95.

The Flyers will play the Bruins Sunday afternoon in the first game of a round-robin for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

