PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Academy of Natural Sciences is putting a new twist on a popular exhibit. It’s adapting during the pandemic.

It’s time for Bug Fest! The Academy of Natural Sciences’ ever-popular annual celebration of all invertebrates with exoskeletons is returning this summer.

And now even more insect-loving individuals will get a chance to see plenty of scattering specimens and learn from real-life scientists because it’s all online.

“You can enjoy all the fun through our website, we will be offering daily things beginning, not just that weekend, but on Aug. 3 running every day through Aug. 9,” said Karen Verderame.

Bug Fest will include live backyard bug hunts to blacklight bug hunts with entomologists and plenty of virtual presentations.

There will also be a Facebook Live presentation about arthropods.

There’s a ton to take in which is why their “ask me anything days” are helpful too so you can get all your bug questions answered.

Verderame is the academy’s animal programs developer and she says even though Bug Fest is now online, all the things people love — like their famous roach races — will be there and will leave you bug-eyed for more.

Verderame also mentioned that some, not all, events do require registration so better scurry and make sure you’re following them on social media.

For more information, click here.

Watch the video for more of Vittoria Woodill’s report.