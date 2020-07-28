MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident at a SEPTA station in Montgomery County Monday morning. Officials say the woman was fatally stabbed at the Meadowbrook SEPTA Station on the 1400 block of Old Valley Road.

Her family identified her as Morgan McCaffery.

They’re too shaken to talk on camera but they tell Eyewitness News that she just graduated from Nazareth Academy High School a few months ago and was set to go to college to study dentistry.

Now instead of helping to plan her future, her family is planning her funeral.

On Monday night, officials announced charges against 18-year-old Gilbert Newton III of Philadelphia. Newton faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder in connection to McCaffrey’s death.

Officials say an investigation revealed that the McCaffrey had broken off a yearlong relationship with Newton a month ago and she had gone to the train station to meet him to discuss their relationship.

An autopsy determined that McCaffery died of more than 30 stab and slash wounds.

“A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic.”

On the victim’s Instagram story from Sunday, her last post reads “You cannot change people, no matter how much you think they need to change.”

SEPTA officials want to remind people about the National Domestic Violence Hotline. It is 1-800-799-7233.

Police tell us the suspect is at Abington Police Headquarters where he’s waiting to be arraigned.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with her funeral costs.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.