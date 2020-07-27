Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Students will not be returning to Delaware’s largest high school anytime soon. William Penn High School in New Castle County announced that students will start the school year with remote learning.
The Colonial School District is offering younger students two options.
Students in pre-K through 8th grade can choose face-to-face instruction or remote learning.
Anyone who chooses remote learning is expected to stay at home until at least mid-January.
