NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the New Jersey side of the Ben Franklin Bridge, not far from the toll plaza there. The accident happened around 1 a.m. Monday, just before the 6th Street exit.
Overturned tractor trailer crash has the Ben Franklin Bridge EB off ramp to 6th St CLOSED in #Camden by the toll plaza. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/DYZe1PsnVy
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 27, 2020
Officials tell Eyewitness News the truck was filled with beer.
No injuries have been reported so far.
UPDATE: Emergency vehicles and working crews have finally flipped back that overturned tractor trailer from earlier. Keep in mind, the ramp to 6th St in #Camden is still closed from the Ben Franklin bridge. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/5Ds7mpftvA
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 27, 2020
No word on what caused the crash.
