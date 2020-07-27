CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the New Jersey side of the Ben Franklin Bridge, not far from the toll plaza there. The accident happened around 1 a.m. Monday, just before the 6th Street exit.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the truck was filled with beer.

No injuries have been reported so far.

No word on what caused the crash.

