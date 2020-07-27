Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans have a new way to show off their support for the team when the NBA season restarts at the end of this week. The team announced Monday they’ve partnered with local clothing company Lapstone & Hammer to create a new line of merchandise.
There are shoes, shirts, shorts, hats and more.
𝟳𝟲𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 / 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘀𝘂𝗹𝗲
.
.
.
A thread of looks. 🧵
.
.
.
Available at @LapstoneHammer on 𝟴.𝟭.𝟮𝟬 w/ portion of the proceed going to @UACoalition. pic.twitter.com/EN0fKbHW6z
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 27, 2020
Proceeds from the sales will go to the Urban Affairs Coalition.
The new products go on sale Saturday morning.
