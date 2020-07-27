CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans have a new way to show off their support for the team when the NBA season restarts at the end of this week. The team announced Monday they’ve partnered with local clothing company Lapstone & Hammer to create a new line of merchandise.

There are shoes, shirts, shorts, hats and more.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the Urban Affairs Coalition.

The new products go on sale Saturday morning.

