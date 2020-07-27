PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Phillies dropped their opening series against the Marlins this weekend, but the bigger concern has been a COVID-19 outbreak for the Miami team. Four players had tested positive entering Sunday and now, further reporting indicates that the number of positive cases has increased to 14, 12 players and two coaches.

That outbreak has now led to the postponement of tonight’s Phillies game against the New York Yankees according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game is cancelled, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

The Yankees were supposed to travel to Philly today for a two-game set with the teams going to New York Wednesday and Thursday for another two games. But, with the Phillies needing to quarantine their visiting clubhouse staff following the Marlins visit, it appears the league has made the decision to postpone the game rather than risk further outbreak.

Major League Baseball has released an official statement on the postponements:

“Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizen Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing. The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

The outbreak with the Marlins has raised questions as to why they were allowed to play against the Phillies on Sunday. Jayson Stark wrote a piece Sunday night in The Athletic in which he posed that exact question. Stark spoke to two infectious disease specialists who said that the positive tests represented a “clear outbreak” within the team.

The Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that his team never really considered not playing and shortstop Miguel Rojas told the media that the team’s players discussed the positive tests, but not playing was “never our mentality.”

The specialists that Stark spoke to said that those positive tests should have meant that the team “close down.”

“I think that by any definition, this is an outbreak on their team,” said Dr. John Swartzburg, a clinical professor emeritus at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health, Division of Infectious Disease to The Athletic. “And an outbreak on a team means that the team needs to close down.”

The Marlins were in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park all weekend, which is now supposed to host the New York Yankees for a two game set.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that the Phillies are quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff after being exposed to the Marlins this weekend.

Sources: The Phillies are quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff after exposure to the Marlins this weekend. Some were tested yesterday and waiting for results. Yankees brought their own clubhouse staff to Philly last night. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 27, 2020

ESPN’s Marly Rivera says that she spoke to members of the Yankees traveling party who have expressed concern about being in that visiting clubhouse following the Marlins visit.

Just talked to some members of the Yankees traveling party and team is concerned about the visitors' clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park, since Marlins just left and there is a reported outbreak of COVID-19 within the Miami team. No decisions have been made… https://t.co/qwu5JejDZ0 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 27, 2020

The Marlins game against the Orioles has been postponed as well, but as of now, all other MLB games are set to be played this evening. Both of the infectious disease specialists that The Athletic spoke to said that the chances of a Marlins player infecting a member of the Phillies is low. But, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that the team texted its players to inform them of what was going on.

“We’re constantly reminding the guys. I mean, you have to be safe,” said Girardi. “You can’t really have a lot of contact with other people because you put everybody in danger.”