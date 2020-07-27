PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Things will be heating up fast across the Delaware Valley. Monday is shaping up to be one of the hottest days in all of 2020.

Air conditioners will be overworked as the mercury increases this afternoon. Ninety-seven degrees is the temperature to beat. On July 3 of this year, an ongoing heatwave scorched the city sending temperatures just three degrees shy of 100; making it the hottest day in all of 2020. Today, we have a chance to tie or fall slightly below 97 degrees.

Afternoon highs in Philadelphia will be below the overall record high but today will still rank as one of the hottest July 27ths we have on record.

High pressure will continue to pump in the heat through Tuesday. The hot sunshine will make things feel uncomfortable outdoors and for sensitive groups, it’ll be tough to be outside. By Tuesday, we will be adding high humidity to the high heat. Afternoon temperatures will once again top out in the mid-90s and humidity will make temperatures feel between 100-105, by Tuesday afternoon.

A boundary will set the stage for afternoon scattered thunderstorms. Some storms can cause heavy rain leading to isolated flooding in spots. The entire region is under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms. The leading concern; damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

By Wednesday, spotty afternoon storms are still a possibility. Once the boundary clears out completely, drier air will start to settle in, bringing relief from the high humidity.

Temperatures Friday return to near normal as we wrap up what has been a hot month of July.