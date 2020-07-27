PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Four Seasons hotel is open for business again Monday after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hotel officials say there are new safety measures in place to protect the health of visitors as well as staff members.
Some of the new features include the ability to check-in prior to entering the hotel and the use of thermal scanners to check the temperatures of guests.
“Just a few hours drive from major U.S. cities, guests can take in the sights, sounds and tastes of Philadelphia,” General Manager Ben Shank said. “Our team is eager to welcome back guests with the utmost care and precaution. In this new normal, some things have changed, which is why we have focused on strengthening our already stringent health and safety measures through our new Lead With Care program. This program is founded in the principles of trust, care and empathy that have always been at the core of our culture.”
