Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people died and three firefighters were injured in a fire at an Allentown home. Fire crews arrived at the fire on one side of a twin home on the 700 block of North Fair Street just before 11:30 a.m.
Officials say two people died in the fire and one person jumped from the second-floor window.
Three firefighters were also injured. They were all taken to the hospital and officials say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
There is no word on the ages of the victims at this time.
The fire caused some damage to the attached home.
It was placed under control about 45 to 50 minutes after crews arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.