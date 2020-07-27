MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police responded to a massive house party in lower Montgomery County over the weekend. Along with the noise and shuttle buses taking partygoers to the home, the spread of COVID-19 was a big concern.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that the township already sent a nuisance citation to the home after a large party there last week.

They say these gatherings are more than a nuisance, they’re putting people’s lives at risk.

Authorities Break Up 700-Person Party At Ocean County Airbnb, Jackson Police Say

Cheltenham Township police responded to a Wyncote home twice Sunday for reports of a huge pool party that attracted hundreds of young people to a quiet, residential neighborhood.

“I would say a good 300,” said Dr. Craig Browne, who lives across the street from the home that hosted the party. “And it’s a small, it’s a small backyard.”

Browne said the township already sent a nuisance citation to the home on the 7700 block of Green Valley Road after a large party there last week.

In addition to the noise, neighbors say the influx of traffic created a safety hazard, blocking driveways and road access for hours.

“This shuttle right here, they’re picking up people from the mall,” Browne said. “And bringing them out because he thought, well, maybe if they had somebody parking, the neighbors wouldn’t complain.”

The man renting the home did not want to appear on camera but told Eyewitness News his sons organized the party as a graduation celebration. He says when he realized there were too many people and things were getting out of hand, he decided to end it.

Partygoers were disappointed.

“People had their masks on, everything, it was cool,” said one man who attended the party.

Paramedics responded to an unconscious woman, who the party’s host said had too much to drink.

Officers remained on scene until everyone left in the evening. Neighbors say the crowd was not taking COVID-19 seriously and they’re taking steps to ensure the parties there come to an end.

“Not one person coming from there has a mask on, not one,” Browne said. “We don’t pay our taxes, which are up there in Cheltenham, and have to endure this foolishness? Oh no.”

Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed in Pennsylvania, but people must still wear masks if they cannot keep a safe distance from people they do not live with.

Those who violate the order can face fines of anywhere from $25 to $300.