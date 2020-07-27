PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are set to begin training camp on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. And with what’s been going on with the Phillies and Marlins across the street, there is a pause for concern.

Head coach Doug Pederson spoke with the media and was asked if he and the players feel safe.

“Obviously coming into it, there might have been some skepticism about the testing and the screening that goes on but it’s very thorough. When you’re here, you get tested in the morning, you have a screening process that you have to go through to get into the building, wearing masks in the building, everywhere we go. I feel extremely safe,” Pederson said.

No Eagles players has tested positive for the virus so far.

Training camp begins Tuesday morning at NovaCare without fans in attendance.

The Eagles are one of 20 teams that have had their infectious disease emergency plans approved by the National Football League.

Rookies, injured players and quarterbacks have been at NovaCare since last week.

As you can imagine, camp will be looking a little different this year. No pads will be used until Aug. 17 and until then, it’s a lot of conditioning and walkthroughs to replace the loss of OTAs and minicamps.

“I feel extremely safe. This is our bubble right here at NovaCare. I can’t control everything, we can’t control everything. There probably are going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in,” Pederson said.