GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Cristobal Lopez. Police say the boy was taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez, and he may be in danger.

Police say Cristobal was last seen Saturday night at 15 South Front Street in Georgetown, Sussex County, while in the custody of his cousin.

The next morning, the cousin discovered Cristobal had been taken by his mother, police say.

Police say Angelina Lopez made arrangements to stay at her cousin’s house that evening to visit Cristobal.

Lopez has an active court order that the boy is to remain the cousin’s custody and she is to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with him.

Police describe Cristobal as a white, Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shoes and a yellow shirt.

Angelina Lopez is a white, Hispanic woman, approximately 5-feet-tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and blue pants.

Police say she took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin’s home.

Police say Cristobal may be in imminent danger.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.