DELAWARE (CBS) — Don’t plant them! People in Delaware are receiving small packages containing unknown seeds and a trinket from China.
Officials are concerned the seeds might be something that’s invasive to the state of Delaware.
It is believed that these shipments are part of a brushing scam. That’s where shippers send out low-cost items at their own expense in order to rank higher on e-commerce sites.
The Department of Agriculture says to give them a call if you received the seeds.
