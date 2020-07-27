CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DELAWARE (CBS) — Don’t plant them! People in Delaware are receiving small packages containing unknown seeds and a trinket from China.

Officials are concerned the seeds might be something that’s invasive to the state of Delaware.

It is believed that these shipments are part of a brushing scam. That’s where shippers send out low-cost items at their own expense in order to rank higher on e-commerce sites.

The Department of Agriculture says to give them a call if you received the seeds.

