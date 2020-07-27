BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two Burlington County men are being called heroes after they helped save a man’s life. The incredible rescue was captured on police dashcam video.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the corner of Salem and Sunset Roads in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

That’s where police say a 52-year-old driver slammed into a fire hydrant. His car did a 180-degree spin and ended up across the street, stuck on the curb near a gas station.

Scott ran right up to help.

“I’m at the corner talking to him saying, ‘Look man, you gotta get out of here. Flames are coming out of the car. You gotta go,'” Scott said.

But the driver was unresponsive and moments before a Burlington police officer arrived on the scene, her dash camera documented everything unfolding.

A second helper ran up.

“My man Domenique came. I didn’t even know him but I was thankful he was here,” Scott said.

“Saw the smoke start billowing from the engine bay,” Domenique Golden Jr. said.

“I opened the door, took the seatbelt off,” Scott said.

“He had a death grip on the steering wheel. I had to break his grip on the steering wheel while Mr. Scott was pulling,” Golden said.

And finally, the two men, with the officer nearby, dragged the driver to safety.

“His eyes were rolling back,” Golden said. “Mr. Scott said he may have been having a seizure.”

Burlington County police say the driver was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are thanking the two good Samaritans for taking action and helping save the man’s life.

“Just happened to be the right person in the right place at the right time to do the right thing,” Golden said.

“I don’t use the word lucky. I just say thank God that at this point, he allowed us to be where we were and nobody got hurt,” Scott said.

Investigators say they don’t know what caused the driver to crash. They did take a blood sample in case alcohol or drugs were involved.