BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A heroic rescue in Burlington County was caught on camera. Two good Samaritans worked together to save a driver from a burning vehicle.
Dashcam video shows the smoking car Sunday outside of a gas station near Sunset and Salem Roads in Burlington Township.
That’s when Larry Scott and Domenique Golden rushed over to pull the unconscious driver out of the smoking car.
Just moments later, the car burst into flames.
The driver is recovering at the hospital with minor injuries.
We’ll hear from both of the good Samaritans tonight on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
