JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Massive parties, like one in Ocean County that Jackson police broke up Sunday night, are becoming a big problem in New Jersey. An estimated 700 people showed up for a huge gathering on Mill Pond Road.
Police say the homeowner rented the house as an Airbnb.
The party caused a neighborhood disturbance and violated a coronavirus executive order by having too many attendees.
The homeowner and two party organizers were issued summonses.
In a statement, Airbnb condemned the party.
“We strongly condemn the reported behavior, which represents both a clear violation of Airbnb’s community policies and a particularly serious abuse during this public health crisis.”
