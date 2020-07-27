BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have arrested the owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey after they repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 shutdown order. Cell phone video shows the two owners being taken out of the gym in handcuffs.

BJ Dowlen posted video of the arrest on Facebook Monday morning.

She says she had spent the night at the gym because the owners are her book clients and she had been interviewing them and writing.

“Well, this was a first,” Dowlen said. “I stayed the night in the gym writing, my book clients Ian & Frank were just waking up, I’m gathering my computer & notebooks, just waiting for the guys to come out for a few final questions, and then a SWARM of Camden County Sheriffs & local Bellmawr police (with K-9 units waiting in a vehicle) come bursting thru the door….to me, sitting there, writing, by myself. First & foremost, the law enforcement officers were polite & respectful. Look for my video footage on national channels. And tonight/this morning, I am writing this new book chapter right now!!!”

In another Facebook video, Dowlen says she counted at least 20 vehicles, between unmarked, sheriff’s office and local police in the parking lot to arrest the owners. The K-9 unit was also reportedly there.

The owners had been staying inside the gym since last week when a judge ruled the gym was in contempt of Gov. Phil Murphy’s order after reopening their doors.

Their attorney tells CBS3 the owners are expected to be issued a complaint and released later today.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.