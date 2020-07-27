PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The MLB season took a turn for the worse Monday morning after 14 Miami Marlins players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus the day after finishing up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The league has postponed the Phillies Monday night game against the New York Yankees, along with the Marlins home opener in Miami, over fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

This is not the scenario the league was hoping for during the first week of the season.

The coronavirus is known to spread when people are in close contact with one another and that’s the situation for most baseball teams; for example, they travel together and use the same locker room.

The Marlins played the Phillies in Philadelphia over the week before it was announced that some of the Marlins team tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors say the virus is often spread by people who are asymptomatic or not showing symptoms. And when they are in confined spaces together, baseball players and other sports teams are often close together.

The Marlins have delayed their flight home and the members who tested positive will have to self-isolate in Philadelphia for 14 days, according to health and safety protocols.

It’s unknown how or when the players got infected. It is also unclear if any of them have a serious case.

Doctors say younger people often have mild or no symptoms.