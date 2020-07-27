Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 18-year-old Abington woman was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident at a SEPTA station in Montgomery County Monday morning. SEPTA officials say the woman was fatally stabbed “sometime” Monday morning at the Meadowbrook SEPTA Station on the 1400 block of Old Valley Road.
Officials believe it happened during a domestic incident.
SEPTA service is suspended between the Jenkintown Station and West Trenton Station on the West Trenton Line.
Abington police are investigating. According to officials, a person of interest is currently being interviewed by investigators.
