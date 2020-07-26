PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of bicycle wheels hit the road on Sunday riding in memory of a local cyclist who was recently killed by a hit-and-run driver. The bike ride was organized by the family and friends of Will Lindsay.

The 32-year-old Lindsay from Havertown was riding his bike on Ridge Avenue earlier this month when he was struck and killed by a driver who hit him and did not stop.

In honor of Lindsay and three other bicyclists who were hit and killed in the Philadelphia area in the past 30 days, the city’s bike community gathered Sunday for a solidarity bike ride.

About 100 people took part in the ride, which started at the Dell Music Center at 1 p.m. and continued on a 12-mile route to Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The cemetery is right across from where Lindsay was killed on July 12.

Police are still looking for the driver of the white or light-colored coupe captured on a surveillance camera striking Lindsay on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

“The message is that our streets are not safe for pedestrians, for bicyclists and even for motorists,” Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Executive Director Sarah Clark Stuart said. “And it’s for a combination of reasons, but it’s completely and totally unacceptable. The fact that the number of bicyclists that has risen and so quickly over the last couple of weeks is a sign that there are people out there that are driving too fast and too recklessly.”

There is a $5,000 reward in the Lindsay case.

If you have any information that could lead police to a suspect, call the tipline at 215-686-8477.