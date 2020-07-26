PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 5800 block of Trinity Street.
The victim suffered three gunshot wounds — one in his neck, once in his shoulder and once in his arm, police say.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.
On 07-26-20, at 8:00 PM, police officers from @PPD12Dist heard gunshots and responded to 5800 Trinity St.They found a 28 year old B/M lying in the street with a gunshot to the head.He was transported to Penn Presby and later died. We need the community to speak up! Call w/tips. pic.twitter.com/tvLE3BPxTV
— Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) July 27, 2020
So far, no arrests have been made.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 215-686-8477.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.