By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 5800 block of Trinity Street.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds — one in his neck, once in his shoulder and once in his arm, police say.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 215-686-8477.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

