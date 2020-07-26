Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was ejected from a motorcycle after being struck by a vehicle in Port Richmond on Saturday night. The accident happened on the 4200 block of Aramingo Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.
Police say a Honda was traveling northbound on Aramingo Avenue approaching the on ramp to Interstate 95 when it failed to yield the right of way and turned left, into the travel lane of a Yamaha motorcycle, striking the motorcycle.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered injuries to his leg, internal injuries and head trauma.
He is currently listed in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
The driver of the Honda remained on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
