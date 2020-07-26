Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s bike community will gather Sunday for a solidarity ride. They are calling on the city to make the streets safer for bicyclists.
Three cyclists have been fatally struck by cars in Philadelphia since June 21.
The bicycle coalition wants traffic engineers to make changes to keep motorists from speeding.
The 12-mile ride begins at 1 p.m. at the Dell Music Center and will end at East Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Cyclists are also raising money for the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and the non-profit Neighborhood Bike Works.
