PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PSPCA is once again opening its door to those interested in adopting a cat or kitten. But, it’s by appointment only.

During the pandemic, so many dogs found foster and forever homes but cats have been much more difficult for the PSPCA to place.

The PSPCA couldn’t easily take them outside to meet families, like with the dogs.

For a time, the organization was trying to match up families and cats using zoom.

But now, it’s finally safe enough to welcome hopeful cat adopters back into the shelter along Erie Avenue.

Masks are required when visiting the shelter.

The PSPCA will also provide gloves, so you can touch and hold the cats.

There’s hand sanitizer available as well and of course, all proper cleaning procedures are in place.

PSPCA’s Director of Communications, Gillian Kocher, joined CBS3 Sunday morning to explain the procedure.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.