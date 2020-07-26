PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa is reopening to the public Sunday. The Borgata is the last casino to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown.

It reopens to the public at 10 a.m.

The casino hasn’t been open since mid-march, but with new safety protocols in place they say they are ready to welcome people back.

They are disabling every other slot machine and have installed plastic barriers when live dealers are present.

However, poker still isn’t being offered.

Casino executives say they’ve implemented a 7-point safety plan that includes reducing capacity to just 25%, temperature checks for employees and guests and hand-washing stations were installed on the casino floor.

The casino was holding back on reopening because indoor dining still isn’t allowed in New Jersey.

While indoor dining isn’t allowed, the Borgata has expanded their outdoor dining.

Room service is also available 24/7.