PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 33rd Annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour is kicking off a virtual event. An opening ceremony will be held at the Philadelphia Police Headquarters on Sunday.
In years past, cyclists would ride 65 miles from Philadelphia to Atlantic City but due to the coronavirus the event will be virtual.
Participants have until Aug. 23 to accumulate at least 65 miles of biking, walking, or jogging.
The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour raises funds for the families of fallen first responders, as well as children’s charities.
