PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family’s search for answers continues on the one-year anniversary of the murder of a Delaware County high school teacher. Eyewitness News spoke with the family of Susan Ledyard on Saturday as the Academy Park teacher’s homicide remains unsolved, but there’s new information that Ledyard’s family hopes can help crack the case.

The new information includes a critical four-hour period that investigators believe could help lead to her killer. It’s been a year since Ledyard’s murder.

“I love my sister so much,” John Morrissey, Ledyard’s brother, said. “She was the coolest kid around. I thought she was the coolest person in the world.”

Investigators in the Ledyard case have uncovered new evidence that shows the 50-year-old was wearing a fitness tracker that accounted for the time she was last seen on surveillance at 3 am. until 7 a.m.

“It’s because of that, that we know there are those four extra hours, which leads up to the time very shortly before she was found,” Morrissey said.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Those four hours are unaccounted for, but investigators believe Ledyard may have been alive until shortly before her body was found in the Brandywine River in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We don’t have enough information about what happened. We have some, but we need more,” Morrissey said.

Delaware State Police determined the former teacher died from blunt force trauma to the head and drowning. Her car was located three miles upriver.

Detectives do not believe she entered the river where her vehicle was parked.

Ledyard’s family believes someone out there may have seen something that seems insignificant but could actually be the lead investigators need to break the case.

If you have any tips, whether big or small, you’re urged to call Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.