PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating if a feud led to a shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded. Police rushed to the 800 block of 39th Street in Mantua around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
They found a 19-year-old man shot twice in the head. He died at a hospital about a half-hour later.
A 21-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.
“It appears to be some type of feud going on possibly with another group that’s not located from this area. But the investigation is ongoing. We will continue to be vigilant in this area. We will continue to put our best foot forward as far as finding out what the cause of this crime was,” Philadelphia Police Insp. Jarreau Thomas said.
So far no arrests. If you have any information give Philadelphia police a call.
