PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside a motel that left a man injured. The shooting happened in the Motel 6 parking lot on the 11500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Somerton section.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the thigh. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
