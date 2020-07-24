Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a double shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey. The Mount Laurel Police Department was called to the incident on the 15000 block of Midlantic Drive just before 1 p.m. Friday.
Officials say two people were shot and have been transported for treatment.
The suspect reportedly peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
